Nick Jensen Injury: Hopes to be ready for camp

Jensen (undisclosed) will talk to his doctors about a game plan for his injury and hopes to be ready for training camp, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports Saturday.

Jensen was "grinding a bit to get through (the injury)" during the playoffs. He dealt with a lingering lower-body issue during the 2024-25 campaign but didn't confirm that was the problem during Saturday's media availability. Jensen could have surgery in the offseason, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia. The 34-year-old Jensen had three goals, 18 assists, a plus-18 rating, 55 hits and 95 blocked shots across 71 regular-season contests.