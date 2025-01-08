Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Jensen headshot

Nick Jensen News: Ends drought Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Jensen posted an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Jensen snapped a nine-game point drought with the helper. He was initially questionable for the contest after battling an illness over the weekend, but he practiced Monday and was able to avoid missing time. The 34-year-old blueliner has been good in 2024-25, earning 14 points through 39 contests, an output that required twice as many games to achieve with the Capitals last season. Jensen has added 47 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 37 hits and a plus-15 rating in his first year with the Senators.

Nick Jensen
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now