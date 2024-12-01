Nick Jensen News: Puts up helper Sunday

Jensen provided an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Jensen forced a turnover and quickly started the transition up the ice, leading to Brady Tkachuk's second goal of the game. The helper ended a five-game point drought for Jensen, though offense is not his primary purpose on the Senators' second pairing. The 34-year-old blueliner has a goal, eight assists, 34 shots on net, 31 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating over 24 outings in a shutdown role.