Nick Paul News: Scores late in loss

Paul scored a goal and went minus-2 in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Paul's six-game point streak ended Wednesday in Colorado, but he's still been a pleasant surprise in a middle-six role this season. The 29-year-old's goal Friday cut the Wild's lead to 4-3 late in the third period, but the Lightning were unable to tie the game. He has produced four goals, six assists, 17 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-3 rating through 11 appearances this year. Paul is an effective secondary scorer who can chip in shots and hits, but he's unlikely to be consistent on offense throughout the full campaign.