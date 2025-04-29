Nick Perbix News: Nabs helper in loss
Perbix recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 4.
Perbix ended a seven-game point drought with the helper. The 26-year-old defenseman has played in all four playoff contests but has just two shots on net, a hit, two blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in a limited role. Injuries to forwards have forced the Lightning to regularly dress seven defensemen, which further limits Perbix's playing time.
