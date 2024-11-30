Nick Schmaltz News: Breaks through with two goals

Schmaltz scored twice on five shots in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Schmaltz is off the schneid now, as he finally got his first two goals to fall in this blowout win. He tallied midway through the first period at even strength and added a power-play marker in the second. Schmaltz is up to 19 points, 54 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 24 appearances this season. He's seen steady top-six usage, and he should enjoy a strong course correction in scoring -- he's reached the 20-goal mark in three straight years while shooting no less than 13.9 percent in any season in that span.