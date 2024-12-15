Nick Schmaltz News: One of each on power play

Schmaltz scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Schmaltz has three goals and two assists over six games in December. The 28-year-old tied the game at 2-2 in the second period of this contest, then added a helper on Clayton Keller's game-winning goal in the final minute of the third. Schmaltz is up to five goals, 24 points (eight on the power play), 65 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 30 appearances. While he's primarily a playmaker, the American winger can also score at a decent rate, especially while playing on the top line and first power-play unit.