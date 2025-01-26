Fantasy Hockey
Nick Suzuki News: Three-point effort not enough

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Suzuki recorded a goal and two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

Suzuki got involved in each of the team's three goals Saturday, but his spectacular performance wasn't enough to lift the Canadiens to victory after Jack Hughes scored the game-winner for New Jersey in the final minute of overtime. Suzuki has been productive in recent weeks and has cracked the scoresheet in four of his last six appearances, and as the center of both the first line and the first power play unit, he should continue to find plenty of opportunities to keep producing. Suzuki is up to 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists) in 49 games this season.

