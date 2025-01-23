Fantasy Hockey
Nico Hischier News: Three points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Hischier recorded one power-play goal and two power-play assists in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Hischier was the undisputed star of the game for the Devils, as he was involved directly in three of the team's five goals to record his second multi-point game over his last four appearances. The 26-year-old has been one of the most productive players for the Devils thanks to his 42 points across 50 appearances, and he could be on pace to reach the 60-point plateau for the fourth straight season.

