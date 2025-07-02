Nicolas Aube-Kubel News: Reaches agreement with Minnesota

Aube-Kubel signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Wednesday.

Aube-Kubel appeared in 22 regular-season games between the Sabres and Rangers last year, his lowest mark since the 2018-19 campaign. He logged a goal, an assist, 40 hits and 19 PIM while averaging 9:25 of ice time, and he'll have to compete for a spot on the NHL roster during the 2025-26 season.