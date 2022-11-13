FanDuel NHL: Sunday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are six games in the NHL on Sunday as the Stars are in Philly to take on the tired Flyers. Vancouver travels to Boston after both teams played Saturday, while the Sharks and Wild are both rested. The Coyotes and Rangers meet after they were in action yesterday, while Washington will play in Tampa after playing each other on Friday. Winnipeg will try to shake off a loss to Calgary Saturday against a Seattle side who saw their five-game winning streak come to an end Friday. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN vs. SJ ($7,600): After a terrible start to the season giving up 11 goals on 49 shots in his first two games, Fleury has been hot of late going 6-2-1 with a 2.08 GAA in his last nine. The Sharks are 4-9-3 and have only scored 44 goals so far, leaving Fleury in an ideal spot to pick up another victory at a decent salary.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. ARI ($7,900): Shesterkin is 7-2-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .909 save percentage. He snapped a two-game losing streak Thursday and heads into Sunday a perfect 2-0-0 in his career against the Coyotes, including a 3-2 win in Arizona on Oct. 30. While Shesterkin's peripherals are down from last year's Vezina-winning performance, he's still a solid play.

VALUE PLAYS

Kaapo Kakko, NYR vs. ARI ($4,400): Kakko has produced three goals and seven points. He didn't find the scoresheet earlier in the season when the two teams met, but did manage a pair of goals last season in his only meeting. Kakko is logging second-unit power-play time and is shooting the puck more than the previous three seasons by averaging 1.94 shots. The second pick from 2019 has seen his ice time increase to a career-high 15:57.

Jared McCann, SEA vs. WPG ($5,200): McCann returned to action Friday after missing three games with a lower-body injury. He's notched three goals and eight points in 12 outings and sees middle-six time in regular-strength situations while skating on the first man-advantage, with four points on the latter.

Dylan Guenther, ARI at NYR ($3,900): Guenther has played quite well in his rookie campaign with three goals and seven points. The 19-year-old has remained with the Coyotes past the nine-game mark to knock a year off his entry-level contract. Guenther lines up with Clayton Keller and Barrett Hayton on the top trio while averaging 2:11 per game on the power play. He snapped a four-game pointless drought Saturday with a goal in Jersey.

Sonny Milano, WAS vs. TB ($3,700): Milano had a tough time in training camp as Calgary released him after he signed a PTO. He was picked up by Washington and was recalled after five AHL games where he registered two goals and an assist. Since being promoted, Milano has recorded four points, including potting two while adding an assist Friday against the Bolts. He's also receiving top-six duty and logged 3:40 of PP time in the last outing.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Bruins vs. Canucks

Brad Marchand (W - $8,200), Patrice Bergeron (C - $7,200), Jake DeBrusk (W - $7,100)

While more expensive than the Lightning line below, the Bruins' top unit will be worth stacking. Marchand has returned with a flurry from offseason hip surgery with four goals and 10 points in only seven games. Bergeron notched a pair of goals in Saturday's win over Buffalo to give him seven on the year and push his point total to 14. DeBrusk has produced five goals and 11 points in, and all three are integral on the lead power play. The Canucks, meanwhile, have given up an average of 4.07 goals this season.

Lightning vs. Capitals

Steven Stamkos (C - $9,100), Nick Paul (C - $5,000), Alex Killorn (W - $4,500)

The Lightning have scored only three goals in their last two matchups and play the second half of a home-and-home series against Washington. Tempers flared Friday when Nicolas Aube-Kubel hit the Lightning's Cal Foote with an illegal check to the head. Look for the Lightning to come out on a mission Sunday, Paul and Killorn have recently been getting back on the scoresheet. Stamkos hasn't found the back of the net in his last nine after starting with seven in his first five. Paul and Killorn represent great values, with Killorn also seeing second power-play minutes.

DEFENSEMEN

Erik Karlsson, SJ at MIN ($8,000): Karlsson saw his six-game point streak come to an end Friday, but he's been truly amazing this season with 10 goals and 21 points while having a hand in 47.7 percent of the Sharks' scoring this season. He's tied for sixth in NHL scoring, a terrific feat for a defenseman.

Calen Addison, MIN vs. SJ ($4,800): Addison has posted eight assists and quarterbacks the Wild's first power play. Six of his eight points have come with the man-advantage while averaging 4:14 there.

