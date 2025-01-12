Nicolas Roy News: Secures assist in return

Roy notched an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Roy missed 11 games due to an upper-body injury. The 27-year-old took a spot on the third line and played 17:03 in Sunday's win, which could mean reduced roles for players like Tomas Hertl, Brett Howden and Tanner Pearson once Jack Eichel (illness) gets back in the lineup. Roy is up to 14 points, 52 shots on net, 26 hits, 31 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 32 appearances. He's a versatile player who features in all situations, so Roy will often see more ice time than his place in the lineup would suggest.