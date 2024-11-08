Nicolas Roy News: Shines in top-line twirl

Roy scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Roy was promoted to the top line when Mark Stone (lower body) missed Friday's contest. The jump in usage (20:36 of ice time) served Roy well, as he earned two points in the first period while playing on a line with Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev. This isn't unusual for Roy -- he's often moved up when injuries occur. He's produced four goals, six helpers, 23 shots on net, 16 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 14 appearances this season, most frequently filling a middle-six role, though he's played on the fourth line at times as well.