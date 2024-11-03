Fantasy Hockey
Nikita Kucherov News: Goal, assist Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 9:57pm

Kucherov notched a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-4 defeat to Winnipeg.

Kucherov registered the primary assist on Brayden Point's power-play marker in the opening frame before scoring an unassisted goal in the third period. Kucherov added four shots, three hits and a minus-1 rating in 22:33 of ice time. The star winger has compiled six points during his current three-game point streak, and he's only been held off the scoresheet once through 12 games this season. The Russian forward leads the Lightning in points with 10 goals and 10 assists.

Nikita Kucherov
Tampa Bay Lightning
