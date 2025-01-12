Nikita Kucherov News: Leads with three points in win

Kucherov scored twice, added an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

Kucherov put the Lightning ahead twice in the contest, and his second goal -- his 20th of the year -- stood as the game-winner. The 31-year-old winger is rolling with three goals and five assists during a five-game point streak after being held off the scoresheet in the first two games of January. Overall, he has 62 points (24 on the power play), 135 shots on net and a plus-16 rating through 39 outings this season. He is the fourth skater to reach the 60-point mark in the league this season, and the three-point effort put him ahead of Mikko Rantanen (60) while trailing only Leon Draisaitl (63) and Nathan MacKinnon (68).