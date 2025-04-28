NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday's Playoff Games

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

Monday has two games scheduled, including one starting at 7:00 p.m. EDT and one getting underway at 9:30 p.m. All game lines and odds used come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Colorado (at Dallas) and Florida (vs. Tampa Bay) are the favorites on the Moneyline. The Over/Under for the Avalanche-Stars matchup is 6.0 goals, and the Lightning-Panthers contest anticipates 5.5 goals. The Panthers hold a 2-1 series lead after losing Game 3 by a 5-1 score. The best-of-seven series between the Avalanche and the Stars is tied at 2-2.

GOALIES

Mackenzie Blackwood, COL at DAL ($7,900): While it is tempting to go with Jake Oettinger as a potential bargain option, Blackwood is an appealing target for a victory. He has been superb this postseason, posting a league-leading .939 save percentage and sitting second overall with a 1.59 GAA. Blackwood is coming off a 23-save shutout in Game 4.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL at FLA ($7,400): After a poor showing in Game 1, Vasilevskiy has stopped 54 of 56 shots in his last two outings. He made 33 saves in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Panthers, giving plenty of bang for the buck potential for Monday's slate.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Nathan MacKinnon, COL at DAL ($8,800): MacKinnon is tied for the playoff lead with four goals through four outings. His three power-play markers and 24 shots on the net are tops in the postseason. In the only game that the Stars held MacKinnon off the scoresheet, he had nine shots on target.

Sam Bennett, FLA vs. TBL ($6,700): Bennett has provided two goals and one assist during his three-game point streak. He has added eight shots and two blocks over that span, along with his typical physical play. Bennett can be stacked with linemate Matthew Tkachuk ($7,900) or played on his own for Monday night's action.

Gabriel Landeskog, COL at DAL ($5,300): Landeskog was productive in Game 4, registering one goal, one assist and three shots in Colorado's 4-0 win over the Stars. After a lengthy absence, his ice time should continue to climb, and he possesses considerable offensive upside.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Lightning at Panthers

Jake Guentzel (W - $7,700), Nikita Kucherov (W - $8,500), Brayden Point (C - $7,400)

Guentzel has two goals, two helpers and 11 shots through three postseason matches versus Florida. Kucherov has contributed four assists and four shots in the series, while Point has potted two goals on nine shots.

Tampa Bay's top line is a high-priced stack with considerable offensive potential. The trio combined for two goals, five assists and 10 shots in Game 3's triumph over Florida.

DEFENSEMEN

Thomas Harley, DAL vs. COL ($5,800): Harley's three-game point streak ended in Saturday's shutout defeat, but he still posted two shots on goal and five blocked shots. He has collected one goal, two helpers, three shots and 13 blocks this postseason.

Ryan McDonagh, TBL at FLA ($4,700): McDonagh has chipped in two assists, five shots and three blocks through three games versus the Panthers in Round 1 of the playoffs. He had two helpers in Game 3 and could offer plenty of bang for the buck upside if he finds the scoresheet again on Monday.

