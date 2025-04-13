Nikita Kucherov News: Likely secures Art Ross Trophy

Kucherov scored twice on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

With the three-point effort, Kucherov took sole possession of the NHL lead in points with 119 (36 goals, 83 assists). Nathan MacKinnon's (undisclosed) regular season is over, and the next two closest players are more than 10 points back, which is too large a deficit to overcome this late in the year. Once official, this will be Kucherov's third time winning the Art Ross Trophy as the league leader in points, which includes his career-best 144-point performance in 2023-24. Kucherov has added 259 shots on net, 45 PIM and a plus-21 rating over 76 appearances this season. It's unclear if he'll be rested for either of the Lightning's last two games -- as of Sunday, they still have seeding to play for.