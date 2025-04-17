Nikita Nesterenko News: Reassigned to AHL

Nesterenko was sent to AHL San Diego on Thursday.

Anaheim's campaign is over, so Nesterenko will close the books on the NHL season with four goals and six points across 20 outings with the Ducks. He can still help out San Diego in the short term -- Nesterenko has 13 goals and 34 points in 48 appearances with the minor-league club in 2024-25 -- but the Gulls won't be making the playoffs either.