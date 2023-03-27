FanDuel NHL: Monday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a six-game slate for Monday with key matchups featuring Wild vs. Kraken, Senators vs. Panthers and Islanders vs. Devils. Only the Wild, who currently lead the Central Division, and the Devils, who clinched a berth Saturday, are assured of a playoff spot. The remaining four teams will be jostling for positioning in the wild card, though the Sens have the biggest hill to climb sitting seven points out of a playoff spot.

Note Kraken at Wild, Oilers at Coyotes and Avalanche at Ducks will be available on the Late Night slate while the After Hours slate will feature only the latter two games. The Main slate will feature all six games.

GOALIES

Jonas Johansson, COL at ANH ($8,600): Johansson's talent isn't worth this salary but the Avs have such a huge advantage over the Ducks that they should easily overcome any of Johansson's faults. The Ducks were victorious in their first match against the Avs and it's unlikely they'll be able to take two straight considering they had lost seven straight matchups before that.

Ilya Sorokin, NYI vs. NJ ($8,200): Sorokin allowed five goals against the Jackets in an overtime loss but it's also rare to see him have two bad games in a row. The Isles should have a little more jump as they fight for a playoff spot, while the Devils may take their foot off the pedal a little bit having clinched on Saturday.

VALUE PLAYS

Nikita Nesterenko, ANH vs. COL ($3,300): The Brooklyn-born, Boston College product signed on March 15 after the Ducks acquired his rights from the Wild in the John Klingberg trade, and it's already paying dividends. Coming off his best NCAA season, Nesterenko scored his first NHL goal Saturday against the Blues, and skated on the second line with Mason McTavish and Troy Terry.

Denis Gurianov, MON at BUF ($4,100): Gurianov's already been passed on the depth chart by some of the Habs' other minor-league prospects, but he's still getting significantly more ice time than in Dallas. Gurianov's three-game point streak was snapped against the Jackets, but he has a good chance to get back on track against the Sabres, who have been horrendous at home.

LINE STACKS

Avalanche at Ducks

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $10,300), Mikko Rantanen (W - $9,700), Valeri Nichushkin (W - $6,900)

Nichushkin's on a six-game point streak yet he's still the weakest link on this line. The Avs lost their previous meeting but not before putting 44 shots on goal, with Rantanen scoring two goals and MacKinnon providing an assist. The Avs should dominate puck possession in this lopsided matchup one again and come out with a much better result.

DEFENSEMEN

Mike Matheson, MON at BUF ($6,600): Matheson's on a three-game point streak and coming off a three-assist performance in a blowout win against the Jackets. He's shooting the puck far more often this season and on a depleted Habs blueline is their minutes leader and power play quarterback.

Thomas Chabot, OTT vs. FLA ($6,300): Look for Chabot to play a lot of minutes, especially on the power play, with Jakob Chychrun sidelined with an injury. Chabot has scored four points in his past five games and faces a Panthers team that has lost three straight with 16 goals allowed and owns the league's fifth-worst penalty kill.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.