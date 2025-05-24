Niko Mikkola Injury: Expected to be fine

Mikkola sustained an apparent upper-body injury in Saturday's Game 3 versus the Hurricanes, but the defenseman is expected to be okay for Game 4 on Monday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Mikkola was having arguably one of the best games of his career, scoring two goals while adding five hits in 15:09 of ice time before he went awkwardly into the boards in the third period. Given the update from head coach Paul Maurice, Mikkola should be probable to play in Game 4, which could see the Panthers book their ticket to the Stanley Cup Finals for the third straight year. His status should be confirmed in the coming days.