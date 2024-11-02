Niko Mikkola News: Finding groove on offense

Mikkola logged an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Stars in Finland.

Mikkola has four assists over his last five games, and that's with the 28-year-old not seeing anything more than a trace of power-play time. He's been a consistent part of the Panthers' top four on the blue line, which gives him some proximity to the team's top forwards. Overall, Mikkola has six helpers, 16 shots on net, 23 blocked shots, 15 hits, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 13 appearances.