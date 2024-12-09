Nikolai Kovalenko Injury: Flipped in trade

Kovalenko (undisclosed) was sent to San Jose from Colorado on Monday, along with Alexandar Georgiev, a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick in a swap for Mackenzie Blackwood, Givani Smith and a 2027 fifth-round selection.

Kovalenko will join a strong young core of forwards in San Jose after logging 28 games for the Avalanche this season. In those outings, the 25-year-old winger notched four goals on 27 shots, four assists and 34 hits while averaging 12:00 of ice time. While Kovalenko was originally ruled out against New Jersey on Sunday with an undisclosed injury, it's possible the team was simply holding him out of action while it finalized this move.