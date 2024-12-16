Nikolaj Ehlers Injury: Ditches non-contact sweater

Ehlers (lower body) practiced in a regular jersey ahead of Tuesday's matchup with San Jose, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Ehlers is still considered day-to-day at this point and it's possible that immediately jumping into action in a back-to-back may not be the best approach, so he should probably be labeled questionable heading into Tuesday's contest. Prior to his eight-game absence, the Dane was stuck in a nine-game goal drought but had chipped in seven helpers over that stretch, including three with the man advantage. Once cleared to play, Ehlers will likely knock Nikita Chibrikov out of a top-six role.