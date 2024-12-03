Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nikolaj Ehlers headshot

Nikolaj Ehlers Injury: Moves to IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 3, 2024 at 9:43am

Ehlers (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Winnipeg summoned Brad Lambert from AHL Manitoba in a corresponding move. Ehlers will miss his second straight game against St. Louis on Tuesday, and he won't be eligible to play in Thursday's matchup against Buffalo. According to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press, the 28-year-old forward could be ready to return in 7-10 days, but that is a tentative timeline. Ehlers has generated nine goals, 25 points and 61 shots on net across 24 outings this season.

Nikolaj Ehlers
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now