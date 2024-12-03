Nikolaj Ehlers Injury: Moves to IR

Ehlers (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Winnipeg summoned Brad Lambert from AHL Manitoba in a corresponding move. Ehlers will miss his second straight game against St. Louis on Tuesday, and he won't be eligible to play in Thursday's matchup against Buffalo. According to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press, the 28-year-old forward could be ready to return in 7-10 days, but that is a tentative timeline. Ehlers has generated nine goals, 25 points and 61 shots on net across 24 outings this season.