Nikolaj Ehlers News: Lands six-year deal
Ehlers agreed to terms on a six-year, $51 million contract with Carolina on Thursday.
Ehlers is coming off back-to-back 20-plus goal campaigns, including the 2024-25 season in which he still managed to rack up 24 goals despite playing in just 69 regular-season contests. With his new club, the 29-year-old winger should immediately slot into a top-six role in addition to joining the No. 1 power-play unit. Ehlers' presence in the lineup should allow Taylor Hall to drop down to the third line, where he may be better suited at this point in his career.
