Nikolaj Ehlers News: Nets lone goal in loss

Ehlers scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Stars in Game 4.

Ehlers tied the game early in the second period just after a power play expired. The 29-year-old has three goals and a helper in four second-round games versus the Stars, and he's at five points 25 shots, 12 hits and a plus-1 rating over six playoff outings. Ehlers continues to play on the second line and first power-play unit, and he's been impactful on offense.