Nikolaj Ehlers headshot

Nikolaj Ehlers News: Two-point effort in Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

Ehlers scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Both points came in the third period as the Jets broke open a 2-2 tie. Ehlers has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games, piling up two goals and seven points over that stretch, and the 28-year-old winger remains on pace for a career-best campaign with 16 goals and 47 points through 44 appearances.

