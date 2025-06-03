Noah Cates News: Earns four-year deal with Philly

Cates signed a four-year, $16 million contract extension with the Flyers on Tuesday.

Over 235 regular-season appearances with the Flyers during his four-year career, Cates has accumulated 40 goals and 102 points. The Minnesota native's new contract runs through the 2028-29 season, though he did not receive any no-trade protection, per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic. The 26-year-old Cates will likely see top-six minutes while skating with one of the power-play units in 2025-26.