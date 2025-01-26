Noah Dobson Injury: Moves to LTIR

Dobson (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday, per PuckPedia.

The Islanders utilized the cap space to add Tony DeAngelo to the active roster. Dobson is week-to-week and won't be eligible to play before the 4 Nations Face-Off after moving to the LTIR list. He has registered six goals, 24 points, 143 shots on net, 81 blocked shots and 42 hits in 46 appearances this season. DeAngelo played alongside Alexander Romanov and replaced Dobson on the top power-play combination in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Carolina.