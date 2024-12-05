Noah Dobson News: Buries goal in loss

Dobson scored a goal on five shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Dobson has a goal and three points over his last six outings. He's starting to find steadier offense after enduring a seven-game slump from Oct. 30-Nov. 12. The 24-year-old blueliner is up to two goals, 12 points, 79 shots on net, 56 blocked shots, 25 hits and a minus-9 rating through 27 appearances. The Islanders' lack of offense as a team has made it unlikely for Dobson to repeat his 70-point regular season from 2023-24.