Noah Dobson News: Nabs power-play helper

Dobson logged a power-play assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Devils.

Dobson set up an Anders Lee tally late in the first period. Through seven contests, Dobson has earned five assists, including three on the power play, offering steady offense as the Islanders' top blueliner. The 24-year-old has added 23 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, six hits and a minus-1 rating. He plays in a large role, which makes him a set-and-forget option for fantasy managers.