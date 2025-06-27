Menu
Noah Dobson News: Signs and dealt to Montreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 27, 2025 at 11:02am

Dobson signed an eight-year, $76 million contract extension with the Islanders and was dealt to Montreal on Friday in exchange for Emil Heineman and Montreal's two first-round picks in 2025, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The move will give the Canadiens an outstanding young defense, including Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle and the up-and-coming David Reinbacher. Dobson had 10 goals and 29 assists in 71 regular-season appearances with the Islanders in 2024-25, but he starred the previous campaign with 10 goals and 60 assists. Dobson could pair with Hutson on the power play to give the Canadiens a pair of outstanding men on the point.

