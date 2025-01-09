Fantasy Hockey
Noah Gregor headshot

Noah Gregor Injury: Suffers lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Gregor won't return to Thursday's game against Buffalo after suffering a lower-body injury.

Gregor, who went into the tilt against the Sabres with four goals and six points through 34 appearances in 2024-25, logged 5:48 of ice time before exiting the game. The Senators had just 12 healthy forwards going into Thursday's action with Michael Amadio (concussion) and David Perron (back) both on injured reserve. If Amadio, Perron and Gregor are all unavailable for Saturday's tilt versus Pittsburgh, then Ottawa will presumably recall someone from the minors.

Noah Gregor
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
