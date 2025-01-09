Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Noah Gregor headshot

Noah Gregor Injury: Will miss time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Gregor (lower body) will be out for a while after suffering the injury in Thursday's game against the Sabres, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports.

Gregor sustained the injury during the second period and was unable to finish the contest. The Senators were already thin at forward with both of Michael Amadio (concussion) and David Perron (back) out, so don't be surprised if Gregor lands on injured reserve to free up a roster spot for another forward. Jan Jenik was recently in the NHL and made one appearance in a fourth-line role, so he could be a leading candidate for a recall.

Noah Gregor
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now