Nolan Foote News: Collects first point of season

Foote logged an assist and four hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

The helper was Foote's first point in five NHL appearances this season. He's draw in three times over five games since he was called up March 21. The 24-year-old is in competition with Nathan Bastian, Curtis Lazar and Daniel Sprong for fourth-line minutes on the wings. Foote's lack of a track record as a scorer at the NHL level makes him a no-go for most fantasy managers.