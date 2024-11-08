Oliver Bjorkstrand News: Responds well to scratch

Bjorkstrand scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Bjorkstrand was scratched Tuesday in Colorado, though it was more a message for the whole team from head coach Dan Bylsma. Nonetheless, Bjorkstrand took it to heart. His pressure led to an awkward poke check by Adin Hill, which bounced off Bjorkstrand and in for the Kraken's third goal. The winger is up to four tallies, two assists, 35 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-2 rating through 14 appearances. The 29-year-old is likely to fill a middle-six role for much of the campaign.