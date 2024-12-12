Oliver Bjorkstrand News: Scores twice in win

Bjorkstrand scored two goals, including one on the power play, and added four hits in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Bjorkstrand opened the scoring 24 seconds into the game and tallied again midway through the third period. The 29-year-old has six points over his last three contests. Bjorkstrand is starting to play to his potential despite remaining in a third-line role for the Kraken. The winger is up to 11 goals, 22 points, 66 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-6 rating over 30 appearances.