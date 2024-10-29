Oliver Bjorkstrand News: Two-pointer in win

Bjorkstrand scored a goal on two shots, recorded a power-play assist and delivered one hit in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Canadiens.

A rough first period for Montreal got worse when the Kraken capitalized on Arber Xhekaj's giveaway behind his own net. Jaden Schwartz accepted the gift and fed a wide-open Bjorkstrand for his third tally of the season. The two-point night halted a four-game pointless streak for the winger. The assist was his first power-play point of the season after pacing Seattle with 25 points while on the man-advantage unit in 2023-24.