Olli Maatta News: Heading west in trade

Maatta was traded from Detroit to Utah on Tuesday in exchange for a third-round pick in 2025, which originally belonged to the Rangers.

This is a classic hockey trade -- the Red Wings were carrying eight blueliners on the active roster. This trade frees up $3 million in cap space for Detroit, while Utah replenishes its injury-ravaged defense corps with a steady veteran capable of taking on bottom-four minutes. Maatta hasn't recorded a point over seven games this season, but he's blocked seven shots while adding three shots on goal and three hits. It's unclear if Maatta will be available for Wednesday's game against the Flames, but he should be ready to join Utah for a four-game road trip that begins in Vegas on Saturday.