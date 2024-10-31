Ondrej Palat News: Tallies in Wednesday's win

Palat scored a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Canucks.

Palat stretched the Devils' lead to 4-0 in the second period with his first tally of the campaign. The 33-year-old seems to be heating up with three points over his last five games, which accounts for all of his offense so far. He was listed on the Devils' second line Wednesday, but he saw just 11:24 of ice time. For the season, the veteran winger has added 16 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-6 rating over 12 appearances.