Oskar Sundqvist News: Activated off injured reserve

Sundqvist (knee) was taken off injured reserve by the Blues on Wednesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Sundqvist is far from a lock to suit up on a nightly basis even with his knee injury seemingly behind him. Still, with Robert Thomas (ankle) facing an extended stint on the shelf, Sundqvist could be pressed into service as soon as Thursday's matchup with Toronto. In 71 regular-season tilts last year, the Swedish center generated just 21 points and will be hard-pressed to provide significantly more offense in 2024-25.