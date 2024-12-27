Oskar Sundqvist News: Provides helper in win

Sundqvist notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Sundqvist has a goal and an assist over his last three games. The 30-year-old forward was scratched a couple of times earlier in December, but he's had steadier playing time while Radek Faksa battles a lower-body injury. Sundqvist has five points, 15 shots on net, 18 PIM, 25 blocked shots, 36 hits and a minus-4 rating over 26 contests. He's unlikely to improve on that scoring rate much, so he's not a strong option for fantasy.