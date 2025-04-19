Owen Power Injury: Needs two months to recover

Power said Saturday that he will need two months to recover from his lower-body injury, but he will not need surgery, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Power missed the final three games of the season with the injury. Power had career bests in goals with seven and assists with 33, as the third-year defenseman ended up with 40 points in 79 outings. Power should be ready for the start of training camp in September.