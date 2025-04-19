Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Owen Power headshot

Owen Power Injury: Needs two months to recover

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Power said Saturday that he will need two months to recover from his lower-body injury, but he will not need surgery, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Power missed the final three games of the season with the injury. Power had career bests in goals with seven and assists with 33, as the third-year defenseman ended up with 40 points in 79 outings. Power should be ready for the start of training camp in September.

Owen Power
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now