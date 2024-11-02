Fantasy Hockey
Owen Power headshot

Owen Power News: Extends point streak in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Power scored a goal on six shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Power cut New York's lead to one late in the third period, but it wasn't enough as Buffalo fell short of pulling off a two-goal comeback. The 21-year-old defenseman extended his point streak to six games after tallying Friday, and he's racked up two goals and six assists during that span. The left-shot blueliner is making great strides in his fourth NHL season -- he's tied for second on the team in points with nine. Overall, Power has generated three goals, six assists, 24 shots,16 blocks, six hits and four takeaways across 11 appearances.

Owen Power
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
