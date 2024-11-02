Owen Power News: Extends point streak in loss
Power scored a goal on six shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.
Power cut New York's lead to one late in the third period, but it wasn't enough as Buffalo fell short of pulling off a two-goal comeback. The 21-year-old defenseman extended his point streak to six games after tallying Friday, and he's racked up two goals and six assists during that span. The left-shot blueliner is making great strides in his fourth NHL season -- he's tied for second on the team in points with nine. Overall, Power has generated three goals, six assists, 24 shots,16 blocks, six hits and four takeaways across 11 appearances.
