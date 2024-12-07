Owen Power News: Gathers helper Saturday

Power notched an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Utah.

Power ended a six-game slump when he helped out on a Jiri Kulich goal late in the third period. There's still a bit of a learning curve for Power at the NHL level, though he's facing it while averaging 22:20 per game this season. He's collected 16 points, 48 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 27 appearances. Power will continue to fill a larger role while Rasmus Dahlin (back) is out of the lineup.