Parker Kelly News: Makes huge defensive effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Kelly posted eight blocked shots, four hits and two shots on net in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Kelly played a big role while the Kraken had an extra attacker on the ice late in the third period. The eight blocks were five more than any other Avalanche skater -- the team's six blueliners combined for 10 blocks in the contest. Kelly has filled a defensive role on the third line this season, picking up just one assist with 20 shots on net, 33 hits, 19 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 13 appearances.

