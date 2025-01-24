Fantasy Hockey
Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Kane (upper body) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay, Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site reports.

The 36-year-old will be unavailable for a second consecutive game due to his upper-body injury, but head coach Todd McLellan reaffirmed Friday that Kane remains day-to-day. Kane had put forth multi-point performances in six of his 12 appearances prior to his absence, logging six goals, 10 assists and a minus-2 rating while averaging 17:23 of ice time across that span.

Patrick Kane
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
