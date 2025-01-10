Patrick Kane News: Distributes three assists

Kane notched three assists in Friday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Kane earned a helper in each period, including one on the power play, to lead the Red Wings past the team he was an icon with for the first 16 seasons of his career. He's been turning back the clock lately with four goals and seven assists during his active six-game point streak. The 36-year-old winger is up to 25 points (11 on the power play), 78 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 36 appearances in a top-six role in 2024-25.