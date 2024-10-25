Patrick Kane News: Pots winning goal Thursday

Kane registered a goal and an assist on the power play in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

Kane's power-play marker to put the Red Wings up 4-3 in the final frame stood as the game-winner. It was the left-shot winger's first multi-point effort of the season, and he's found the scoresheet in three-consecutive games. The 35-year-old has generated five points (two goals) over seven outings to start the 2024-25 campaign. Kane will attempt to extend his point streak to four against Buffalo on Saturday.