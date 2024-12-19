Patrick Kane News: Two-point effort Wednesday
Kane scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-4 victory over the Flyers.
After feeding Alex DeBrincat for a tally in the second period, Kane broke a 4-4 tie in the third by taking a breakout pass from Moritz Seider at the Philly blue line and snapping the puck past Samuel Ersson. Kane has points in back-to-back games for the first time since late October, and while the 36-year-old winger can still occasionally flash some of his old magic, on the season he has only four goals and 13 points in 26 appearances.
